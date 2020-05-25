Register
14:26 GMT25 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A scientist examines COVID-19 infected cells under a microscope during research for a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia May 20, 2020

    Pharma Giants Reportedly Rejected EU Proposal to Speed Up Vaccine Development in 2017

    © REUTERS / Anton Vaganov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107941/28/1079412855_0:64:2947:1721_1200x675_80_0_0_aaf3cd3db6e4b910eb65f014c45820fd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005251079413343-pharma-giants-reportedly-rejected-eu-proposal-to-speed-up-vaccine-development-in-2017/

    In mid-May, the European Medicines Agency suggested that a vaccine against the coronavirus could be approved in approximately a year. The forecast followed a World Health Organisation statement signed by doctors from a whole array of countries, who pledged to collaborate on creating the vaccine "as rapidly as possible".

    The Guardian has reported that in 2017, major pharmaceutical companies rejected a proposal that could have sped up the development of vaccines against viruses like COVID-19 ahead of an outbreak.

    The newspaper referred to a report issued by the Brussels-based think tank Corporate Observatory Europe (COE), which examines decisions made by the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), a body tasked with improving the EU's pharmaceutical research.

    According to the report, European Commission representatives sitting on the IMI claimed that research could “facilitate the development and regulatory approval of vaccines against priority pathogens [which are similar to the novel coronavirus], to the extent possible before an actual outbreak occurs”.

    However, the proposal was dismissed by large pharmaceutical companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Pfizer, Lilly, and Johnson & Johnson, which are part of IMI.

    The COE report claimed that instead of speeding up the development of innovative medicines, the IMI has been “more about business-as-usual market priorities”.

    The Guardian cited an unnamed IMI spokeswoman as saying in response to the report that infectious diseases and vaccines remain a priority for the group. She pointed to a €20 million ($21.7 million) project launched in 2015 after the Ebola pandemic, as well as new funding for vaccines released in January.

    The spokeswoman said that the report “seems to suggest the IMI has failed in its mission to protect the European citizen by letting pass an opportunity to prepare society for the current COVID pandemic”.

    “This is misleading in two ways: the research proposed by the EC in the biopreparedness topic was small in scope, and focused on revisiting animal models and developing in silico models to better define/anticipate the type and level of immune response elicited in animals and humans in order to increase regulators’ confidence in the evidence base for alternative licensing procedures”, she said.

    The spokeswoman asserted that the IMI has helped “better prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic through the group’s previous funding related to infectious diseases".

    The COE report’s revelations come as companies across the globe are intensifying efforts to try and create an effective vaccine for the coronavirus.

    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said earlier in May that a COVID-19 vaccine could be approved in roughly a year, while the WHO issued a joint statement in April signed by a group of doctors from the US, the UK, China, and other countries who vowed to collaborate on developing the vaccine "as rapidly as possible".

    Related:

    US Top Health Expert Fauci Explains Risks Behind Development of COVID-19 Vaccine
    Russia's Gamalei Institute Expects to Launch Human Trials for COVID-19 Vaccine by 15 June
    Coronavirus Vaccine Developed at Oxford Lab Could Be Only 50% Effective - Reports
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, pandemic, vaccine, development, European Commission
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Alina Zagitova free skating at the 2019 Grand Prix final in Turin.
    Beauty, Grace, and Youth: Russia's Gold-Winning Figure Skating Treasure Alina Zagitova
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse