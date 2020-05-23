Kids Reportedly Discover Two Gold Bars Worth Over $100,000 While on Lockdown

According to France's BFM TV, two kids, aged around 10 years old, found two gold bars worth over $100,000 while they and their family were visiting an older relative in the French town of Vendome.
While there, the children decided to build a fort, and during the search for the necessary materials they stumbled upon two gold bars wrapped in old sheets.
Their father at first thought that the kids had found his mother’s antique knife holders, but after he saw the bars, he decided to contact local auctioneers, who confirmed that they were gold.
The bars, which weighed around a kilogram each, were worth just over 100,000 euros ($108,979) combined.
According to auctioneer Philippe Rouillac, the bars had been bought by the children’s grandmother in 1967, but had since been lost.
