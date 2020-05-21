Register
08:49 GMT21 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Geisha, a prostitute working at the Chicken Ranch brothel, rests in her bed in Pahrump, Nev., Tuesday, March 31, 2009. For more than 30 years customers have been patronizing the working girls of Nevada's legal brothels, though the state has not collected a dollar in taxes since prostitution was legalized in rural counties. Now with the state facing a more than a $2 billion shortfall in revenue, a Nevada lawmaker wants to bolster the budget, one sex act at a time

    Swedish Government Wants to Throw Sex Buyers Into Jail as 'Slave Traders', 'Rapists'

    © AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107883/23/1078832371_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_b80cf188c315710a5c92bc5a032946a7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005211079371983-swedish-government-wants-to-throw-sex-buyers-into-jail-as-slave-traders-rapists/

    Following a landmark law that revolutionised Sweden's approach to prohibiting prostitution and the “consent law”, which expanded the definition of rape, the Swedish government is ready for the next step in the battle against what it sees as human trafficking.

    The Swedish government wants to fully criminalise the purchase of sex, mandating that buyers be slapped with prison sentences rather than simple fines.

    “This is about extremely serious crimes”, Gender Equality Minister Åsa Lindhagen of the Greens told the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet. “This is about women who are sometimes subjected to abuse and rape several times a day, and we think that the punishment should reflect more the seriousness of these crimes,” she added.

    Currently fines are a way out for offenders who get taken into custody and confess to having paid for sex.

    “It has become a sort of a buyout, with many negative aspects to it. You pay to buy a woman's body and then add a little extra for a criminal offence and then you are free to go,” Åsa Lindhagen said.

    In the case of imprisonment, the information in the load register is stored longer and becomes available to more authorities than in the case of a fine, leading to more serious repercussions.

    In an opinion piece co-signed with Justice Minister Morgan Johansson of the ruling Social Democrats, Åsa Lindhagen equated the purchase of sex with the “slave trade”, suggesting it must disappear. The two ministers emphasised that Sweden had blazed the trail for all the world to see 20 years ago when it pioneered a ban on the purchase of sex services. Citing the 2018 “consent law”, which introduced the concept of negligent rape, and the recent years' legal measures against human trafficking, the ministers called for the next step, which is to punish sex buyers with jail sentences.

    Citing a recent survey, in which 9 percent of Swedish men say they bought sex and 80 percent of these did it abroad, the ministers suggested punishing the procurement of sex services abroad as well.

    In another opinion piece also published by the daily Aftonbladet, Police Inspector Jana De Geer at the Human Trafficking Section of Police Region Stockholm ventured that consent cannot be bought, equating sex buyers with rapists. Consequently, she suggested adjusting the laws on rape to include the procurement of sex services.

    “Imagine that Sweden, which paved the way with the Sex Purchase Act, could now break new ground again. Imagine our country no longer talking about sex buyers but rapists. Not about prostitutes but about victims of rape. It would have been something to be proud of!” De Geer wrote.

    Today, the penalty for buying sex is a fine or a year's imprisonment. Remarkably, in the fall of 2019, all parliamentary parties, except for the Left party, voted against removing the fines from the scale of punishment.

    Today, four of them, the Social Democrats, the Greens, the Christian Democrats and the Sweden Democrats say the want to increase the punishment.

    “You shouldn't be able to buy yourself free after buying another person's body, it should lead to prison and we want to see a more severe punishment,” Left MP Linda Westerlund Snecker, who previously caused a stir by calling all men rapists, told Swedish Radio.

    Sweden's current laws on prostitution make it illegal to buy sex, but not to sell it. The criminalisation of the purchase, but not the selling of sex was a unique concept when first enacted in 1999. Since then the Nordic model has been adopted by several other nations, including Canada and Ireland.

     

    Related:

    Swedish Rape Report Sees No Link Between Sex Crime Wave, Migrants
    Swedish Website Teaching Migrants How to Have Sex With Native Women Visited Mainly From Abroad
    Sweden Sees Reported Sex Crimes Triple in Four Years
    Tags:
    women's rights, prostitution, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man wearing a face mask walks past The Forever Marilyn statue by Seward Johnson, which is also wearing a mask amid the Coronavirus outbreak in National Harbor, Maryland on 11 May 2020.
    I Know You, Mask! Statues With Covered Faces Abound Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse