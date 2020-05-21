6.2 Earthquake Occurs in Central Mediterranean Sea Region - ESMC

An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude stroke in central Mediterranean sea on Wednesday, according to European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The epicentre of the earthquake were located near the region of Methoni in Greece, and also 439 kilometres from the country's capital, Athens.
M6.2 #earthquake (#σεισμός) strikes 260 km SW of #Gargaliánoi (#Greece) 17 min ago. Updated map of its effects: pic.twitter.com/tDA8ssCKAN— EMSC (@LastQuake) May 21, 2020
The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres, according to EMSC.
No casualties have yet been reported from the site.
