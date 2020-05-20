Sputnik France's Coverage of Yellow Vest Protests in Paris Becomes Digiday Awards Finalist

Sputnik France’s coverage of the protests in the French capital, dubbed Paris Mayday, has become a finalist in two categories of the international Digiday Awards.
Paris Mayday is a story of a female Sputnik reporter who has been covering the Yellow Vests movement since its very beginning in France. In April, the coverage won the Shorty Award in the 360 Video category, overcoming projects by Al Jazeera, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife’s charity foundation, cruise line brand Royal Caribbean International and Capital One, the American bank holding company.
Winners of the Digiday Awards 2020 will be announced in New York on 25 June.
The Yellow Vests movement was triggered by a government plan to raise fuel taxes, which many French citizens saw as a serious blow to their purchasing power. The weekly protest movement, whose symbol became the highly-visible safety jackets that French drivers are required to have in their cars, has recently been replaced by another vast wave of protests against a government pension reform plan.
