Poland Sets 28 June as Deadline for Presidential Election- Head of Prime Minister's Office

" 28 June is the deadline for holding the election, taking into consideration our desire to meet other deadlines required by the law," Dworczyk said, as aired by the Polish Radio.
Holding the presidential vote later would mean that "the republic has no elected president after 6 August," the official noted.
Polish President Andrzej Duda's term expires on 6 August. The ruling party Law and Justice has decided to postpone the election from 10 May due to the failure to prepare for holding the vote through postal ballot amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the Polish legislation, the speaker of the lower house is now in charge of setting the new date of the election.
All comments
Show new comments (0)