14:08 GMT18 May 2020
    Microsoft Corp. founder Bill Gates.

    Italian MP Claims Bill Gates Should Be Tried for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ in Jab at COVID Vaccine

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Europe
    Bill Gates has already injected hundreds of millions of dollars, including $100 million via the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, into the development of COVID-19 vaccines and testing, part of an international effort to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

    Speaking in the Italian parliament late last week, lawmaker and vocal anti-vax activist Sara Cunial hit out at Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as she urged fellow MPs to defy any plans for compulsory vaccination against the coronavirus.

    In a bizarre rant, she claimed that “for decades, Gates has been working on a depopulation policy and dictatorial control plans on global politics, aiming to obtain primacy in agriculture, technology, and energy”. The lawmaker then went further by asserting that the billionaire said that by doing a "good job on vaccines, health and reproduction, the global population can be reduced by 10-15 percent” and that "only genocide can save the world”.

    Cunial accused Gates of sterilising “millions of women in Africa” and being behind the polio pandemic that allegedly "paralysed” half a million children in India. She also singled out 5G-related coronavirus conspiracy theories during the speech, claiming that Gates collaborates with several multinational corporations that own 5G networks in the US.

    Scores of such theories have already emerged amid the outbreak of COVID-19, including one alleging that the virus is man-made and that 5G technology is contributing to the pandemic.

    Slamming the national lockdowns aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus, the lawmaker argued that “it is our children who will lose more, who are 'raped souls'". According to her, “in this way, the right to school will be granted only with a bracelet to get them used to probation, to get them used to slavery and involuntary treatment”.

    In an apparent nod to Gates’ push for pumping hefty sums into the development of the coronavirus vaccine, Cunial claimed that “the real goal of all of this is total control” and “absolute domination of human beings, transformed into guinea pigs and slaves, violating sovereignty and free will". She concluded by saying that “next time you receive a phone call from the philanthropist Bill Gates forward it directly to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity”.

    Bill Gates Says He Warned Trump of Pandemic Threat Back in 2016

    Cunial’s rant comes about a week after the billionaire told The Wall Street Journal that during a meeting with Donald Trump in December 2016, he warned the then-president-elect about the threat posed to the US by pandemics.

    “I feel terrible. The whole point of talking about it was that we could take action and minimise the damage… I wish I had done more to call attention to the danger”, the Microsoft founder pointed out.

    The interview was preceded by the billionaire contributing hundreds of millions of dollars, including $100 million through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to global efforts aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic.

    In this Feb. 1, 2019, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and smile while being interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The couple, whose foundation has the largest endowment in the world, are pushing back against a new wave of criticism about whether billionaire philanthropy is a force for good
    © AP Photo / Elaine Thompson
    In this Feb. 1, 2019, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and smile while being interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The couple, whose foundation has the largest endowment in the world, are pushing back against a new wave of criticism about whether billionaire philanthropy is a force for good

    Separately, Gates described current US coronavirus testing data as "bogus" because of its inaccuracy and slow turnaround, telling CNN in late April that Washington “does not prioritise who gets tested and […] does not make sure you get results in 24 hours”.

    Earlier, he predicted in an interview with La Figaro that due to COVID-19, life would not return to normal “for one to two years", and that the world may get through the first stage of the pandemic by developing a system that will function "without the risk of returning to the exponential phase of epidemic progression”.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, pandemic, vaccine, Bill Gates, lawmaker, Italy
