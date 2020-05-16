Rotterdam to Host Cancelled Eurovision Song Contest in 2021

"The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and its Dutch Members NPO, NOS, and AVROTROS are excited to have reached an agreement to stage the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 in Rotterdam at the Ahoy Arena. The Dutch city was due to host the Contest this month before the event was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic", the EBU said in a statement on its website on Saturday.
The EBU said that it will work with its Dutch members and the City of Rotterdam to ensure the continuity of the event in a number of different scenarios.
"Now more than ever it is important that we, as a public broadcaster, are committed to continuing this European tradition and are organizing a great event that people can look forward to during these difficult times", NPO Chairman, Shula Rijxman, said as quoted in the EBU release.
Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s new Executive Supervisor, said that it is very important that the Eurovision Song Contest returns next year.
According to the EBU, 18 of the artists who had planned to participate in the song contest this year have already confirmed that they will represent their country at the 65th edition of Eurovision in 2021.
