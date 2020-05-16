20 Fire Crews Tackle Large Blaze in Barking, East London - Photos

20 fire engines and more than 120 firefighters responded to a fire at an industrial estate on Alfreds Way in Barking, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said in a statement.
According to the LFB, a single-storey warehouse and part of an adjoining warehouse were on fire when the firefighters arrived at the scene.
— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 15, 2020
The firefighters received the call at 18:33 local time (17:33 GMT) and the blaze was under control by 00:57 on 16 May (23:57 GMT, 15 May).
— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 15, 2020
Photos of the incident have been posted on the LFB's official account on Twitter.
— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 16, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)