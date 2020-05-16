Safety First: Dutch Authorities Advise People to Find 'Sex Buddies' to Survive in Lockdown

The Dutch government has advised single people to find a regular partner amid the pandemic in order to lower the number of sexual contacts with various people and thereby curb the spread of the disease.
"Discuss how best to do this together", the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) stated in its guidance. "For example, meet with the same person to have physical or sexual contact (for example, a cuddle buddy or 'sex buddy'), provided you are free of illness".
"Make good arrangements with this person about how many other people you both see. The more people you see, the greater the chance of (spreading) the coronavirus... Don't have sex with your partner if they have been isolated because of (suspected) coronavirus infection".
The unusual guidance also advises having sex "at a distance is possible”, suggesting "erotic stories" and "masturbating together" as possible alternatives during the health crisis.
In the meantime, the country, which imposed mild restrictions back in March, started to gradually relieve them on Monday, 11 May. The Netherlands has allowed hairdressers, libraries, and beauty salons to reopen as a first step in its five-stage lockdown exit plan.
