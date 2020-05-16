Register
    FILE PHOTO: A man waves a British flag on Brexit day in London, Britain January 31, 2020.

    UKIP: Brussels Seeks to Penalise London for Brexit by Legal Action Over Freedom of Movement

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    LONDON (Sputnik) - By threatening to proceed with legal action against London over an alleged violation of the EU's freedom of movement rules, Brussels is trying to penalise it for Brexit, Freddy Vachha, the general secretary of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), told Sputnik.

    "I am sure they have got lots of things to argue with and the European Court of Justice will be involved and they will try to impose financial penalties on us. The main political point though is that they have got used to us giving in and crumbling. We have had a series of prime ministers who have done precisely that, so because they think we are a pushover they think they might get some money. It is always about money. So if they can extort a few hundred million or billions of euros over this matter then they will do that", Vachha said.

    Vachha added that UK citizens were now likely to become more supportive of a "no-deal" Brexit scenario due to such "bandit" behavior by the EU since British politicians have been making concessions to the bloc for years.

    "They are stamping their feet over the fact we are leaving, and what they are doing is likely to lead to even more support for a no-deal than there is already. Trying to argue legal matters with the EU is pointless as we're dealing with a bunch of bandits. We should have simply repealed the European Communities Act [1972] and left, that is our position and there was nothing they [the EU] would have been able to do about that", Vachha added.

    On Thursday, the EU launched legal proceedings against London for the latter's failure to notify the bloc about modifications to freedom of movement provisions that London remained bound by until 31 December, the end of the Brexit transition period.

    The Union flag is reflected in a puddle during an event called Brussels calling to celebrate the friendship between Belgium and Britain at the Grand Place in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    The Union flag is reflected in a puddle during an event called "Brussels calling" to celebrate the friendship between Belgium and Britain at the Grand Place in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

    The UK now has four months to "address the shortcomings" of the existing policy if it wants the legal proceedings to be stopped, otherwise, it will face financial penalties by the European Court of Justice.

    The EU is insisting that existing UK law violates the rights of EU citizens residing in the UK and effectively limits their opportunities to "appeal administrative decisions restricting free movement rights".

    Under the existing Brexit Agreement, the UK will remains compliant with EU-wide legislation as if the country is still is a member of the bloc. The capacity of the EU to launch infringement proceedings thus applies when it comes to violations committed until the end of the transition period.

    UK Independence Party (UKIP), no-deal Brexit, Brexit deal, Brexit, Brexit, European Union, Europe, United Kingdom
