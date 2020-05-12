'Organized Opacity': Marine Le Pen Blasts French Government Over Handling of COVID-19 Crisis

Prominent French politician and leader of the right-wing National Rally party Marine Le Pen stepped forward to criticize the government of France as the authorities in the country move to ease the quarantine restrictions imposed amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.
Slamming the government over its alleged "failures" and "inconsistencies" in the handling of the crisis, Le Pen told RFI that "the opacity is organized".
"We continue to be lied to about the number of tests available," she said . "We are told that since yesterday normally there are 700,000 possible tests per week. In fact, the day before yesterday was 150,000 per week".
The politician has apparently also taken a dim view of the situation at the Paris Metro which witnessed train delays and overcrowding on some stations earlier this week as the lockdown is being gradually lifted.
Describing this state of affairs as "shameful" on Twitter, Le Pen went on to demand "an explanation for this aberration", to which French Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne retorted that "what is shameful is trying to argue on Twitter while everyone is looking for solutions on the ground".
