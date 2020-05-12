Register
06:56 GMT12 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Viking burial vessel in the Viking Ship Museum, Oslo, Norway (File)

    'It's Urgent': Norway to Dig Up Its First Viking Ship in 100 Years

    © CC BY 2.0 / Jim G / Viking burial vessels
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105758/04/1057580447_0:47:1200:722_1200x675_80_0_0_baa59af1b69aa82ae9f4977608538739.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005121079277553-its-urgent-norway-to-dig-up-its-first-viking-ship-in-100-years/

    To avoid loss due to decay and fungal attack, the Norwegian authorities have decided to dig up the 20-metre-long Gjellestad ship, which was located in 2018 using georadar.

    For the first time in over a century, a Viking ship will be excavated in Norway.

    The government has provided NOK 15.6 million ($1.5 million) for the excavation of the Gjellestad ship found in Halden, Østfold County, which gained considerable attention in the autumn of 2018 when traces of a vessel were found using electromagnetic signals. The discovery was made in connection with the landowner having applied for the drainage of the soil.

    Back then, it was uncertain how much of the ship was actually preserved. In 2019, however, archaeologists found the keel of the ship.

    In January, archaeologist Jan Bill warned that the ship had been subjected to a devastating fungal attack. Subsequently, the Norwegian Directorate for Cultural Heritage recommended that the ship be dug up due to decay.

    “It is urgent to get the ship off the ground”, Climate and Environment Minister Sveinung Rotevatn told national broadcaster NRK, voicing his excitement.

    While the extent of the remains of the ship is unknown, Rotevatn is sure that it's worth the investment.

    “Yes, it certainly is. We don't know yet how good the ship is, and it is hardly a complete Viking ship, but there is much to learn from the keel and other elements that can fill in several points in the history of Norway”, Rotevatn said.

    The archaeologists hope to start the excavations in June, but first the parliament must give its approval. The minister hopes that the excavation will start as soon as possible. According to him, the follow-up work and the preservation efforts will extend over several years.

    Håkon Glørstad, director of the Museum of Cultural History, is very pleased that the ship's remains will be excavated.

    “The tomb in Gjellestad is not in the same condition as any of the other Viking ships we have. Air has entered the burial mound, which is why it is so important that we carry out the excavation so that we can take care of the information that is contained there before it is too late,” Glørstad told NRK.

    The remains of the Viking ship were found about half a meter below the ground. A later study of the keel revealed that it was made of oak that grew between 603 and 724. Thus, the ship most likely dates from the transition period to the Viking Age, which is formally calculated from the attack on Lindisfarne in 793.

    So far, only about a dozen ship burials have been found in Northern Europe. Two of Norway’s leading cultural treasures, the longships Oseberg and Gokstad, survived sea voyages and several centuries interred in burial mounds.

    Related:

    Viking Ship Over 1,000 Years Old Found in Eastern Norway - Video
    Skulls and Dead Infants at Home: Vikings' Macabre Death Rituals Leave Researchers Puzzled
    Tags:
    archaeology, Viking, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse