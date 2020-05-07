Trainer Aircraft Crash Kills 2 People in Croatia, Defence Ministry Says

"Two Croatian air force personnel were killed as a Zlin trainer aircraft with tail number 403 crashed", the Croatian Defence Ministry said in a statement.
The plane crashed in the village of Donje Biljane, not far from the Zemunik air force base located close to the city of Zadar. Firefighters and ambulances have promptly arrived at the scene.
Zlin is a single-engine two-seat Czechoslovakian trainer aircraft manufactured by Moravan Otrokovice. A developed version, the Z 142, is the most popular plane variant in the manufacturer's aircraft line.
Croatian Air Force Zlin 424L “403” crashed today near Zadar AF base. Both pilots died. pic.twitter.com/WBAvY5ZN8s— Peter Voinovich (@PeterVoinovich) May 7, 2020
In January, a Croatian Air Force Kiowa Warrior helicopter crashed in the Adriatic Sea, near the city of Sibenik, killing one of two crew members.
