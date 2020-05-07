Register
10:17 GMT07 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Happiness

    Final Judgement of Finland's Basic Income Trial: More Happiness, But Little Employment Boost

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005071079228028-final-judgement-of-finlands-basic-income-trial-more-happiness-but-little-employment-boost/

    During the controversial two-year trial, 2,000 randomly chosen unemployed participants received a no-strings-attached €560 benefit each month, and were free to search for work and even start businesses. On average, the basic income resulted in an employment boost of a mere six days.

    A final analysis of Finland's two-year basic income experiment found that the unconditional benefit received by recipients improved their mental well-being, but didn't directly spur them into finding work, the newspaper Hufvudstadsbladet reported.

    While the recipients of the no-strings-attached 560-euro monthly payment reported feeling less mental strain, depression, sadness, and loneliness compared to the control group, the effect on employment was found to be marginal.

    Fifty-five percent of the basic income participants and 46 percent of the control group perceived their health as good or very good. Furthermore, 17 percent of the basic income recipients and 25 percent of the control group claimed a high degree of stress over the past two years. Nevertheless, the number of working days among the recipients increased by an average of 6 days compared to those who did not receive basic incomes. Employment among those receiving the basic income averaged 78 days during the survey period.

    “All in all, the employment effects were small. This indicates that for some persons who receive unemployment benefits, the problems related to finding employment are not related to bureaucracy or to financial incentives”, Kari Hämäläinen, chief researcher at the VATT Institute for Economic Research, explained.

    The final judgement in effect echoed the preliminary results of the much-debated experiment initiated by then-Prime Minister Juha Sipilä’s administration in 2017 to explore ways to adapt to changes in working life.

    According to the Finnish Social Insurance Institution (Kela), the results were complicated by the so-called activation model, which was launched in 2018, during the second year of the basic income trial, and in effect penalised job seekers unable to find work.

    “The effects of the second year of the experiment cannot be separated from the effects of the activation model”, Hämäläinen explained.

    Researchers also noted some people were in a more advantageous position to benefit from the opportunities provided by the basic income.

    “For those who were in a challenging life situation before the experiment, basic income does not seem to have solved their problems”, Helsinki University professor Helena Blomberg-Kroll explained.

    The basic income experiment, launched by the Juha Sipilä administration, aimed to gauge the adaptivity level of Finland's welfare system to changes in working life. The trial had a €20 million budget ($21.5 million), began on 1 January 2017 and ended on 31 December 2018.

    During the trial, 2,000 randomly chosen participants aged 25-58 received €560 ($605) per month in unconditional basic income as a supplement to ordinary unemployment benefits from Kela. The participants were able to work alongside receiving the money, or even start their own businesses, but could not opt out of the trial.

     

    Related:

    Finnish Research Dispels Myth That Underprivileged Are Most Xenophobic
    Tags:
    universal basic income, basic income, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The rays of the searchlights of the air defense troops illuminate the sky of Moscow. Moscow, June 1941.
    The Great Patriotic War Through the Lens of Army Photojournalists
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse