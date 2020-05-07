Injuries Reported in Shooting at Doctor's Office in Cologne, Germany

Police in Cologne, Germany have reported a shooting that took place at a doctor's office in the city's Neumarkt district. A female suspect in the case is currently at large with police looking for her. German online media outlet, Express, reported citing police that the attacker has purportedly returned to her apartment.
At the moment it's unclear what caused the woman to shoot at and injure two people using a gas pistol. According to the newspaper Bild, the shooter was a patient visiting her psychotherapist.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)