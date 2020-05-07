German Economy Minister Vows to Prevent Lufthansa From Being Sold

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has pledged that the government will add to keeping the country’s flagship air carrier Lufthansa afloat amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Lufthansa, like other companies, is part of our economy's family silverю That's why we'll prevent this […] from being sold out”, he told the German newspaper Bild on Thursday.
The Economy Minister also vowed that the government will “defend” itself “against foreign investors who think they can get bargain prices for famous and renowned German companies”.
The statement comes a few days after Der Spiegel reported that Lufthansa is seeking a €10 billion ($10.7 billion) bailout from the government in exchange for a hefty stake in the airline; the German magazine also cited the air carrier’s complaints about losing as much as €1 ($1.07 billion) million an hour due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
The proposal reportedly stipulates that the government will hold over half of the stake, €5.5 billion ($5.9 billion), as a silent partner, with a guaranteed return on the sum amounting to 9%.
According to Der Spiegel, the state-owned development bank Kreditanstalt for Wiederaufbau (KFW) is expected to inject another €3.5 billion ($3.7 billion), in a move due to be backed by the German government.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)