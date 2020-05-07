Ex-French President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing Accused of Sexual Assault

Former French President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, aged 94, who governed the country between 1974 and 1981 is accused of touching a female journalist intimately and without her consent, according to Le Monde.
The incident reportedly occurred in 2018 when the alleged victim, a 37-year-old reporter with the German public broadcaster WDR, Ann-Kathrin Stracke, was interviewing the former French president on the 100th birthday of former German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt.
Following the interview, Ms Ann-Kathrin Stracke, who abandoned her right to anonymity in the reporting of the sex assault complaint, asked Mr d'Estaing to pose for a photo with her.
During the filming "the former president wrapped his arms around her, touched her waist, and placed his hand on her buttock”, according to the complaint.
"Very surprised and disapproving of these attacks which made me extremely uncomfortable, I tried to push back the hand of Mr Giscard d'Estaing, without however succeeding," Ms Stracke stated.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)