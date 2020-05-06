Mercedes-Benz Instagram Account Hacked, Defaced by Swastikas

The German-language Instagram account of carmaker Mercedes-Benz fell victim to hackers on Tuesday, the company confirmed.
German speakers that follow the premium car maker on the social network were shocked to see Nazi imagery and quickly reported the offensive content. Photos of rival BMW models also reportedly showed up on the Mercedes-Benz Deutschland account.
The company apologized for the offensive content and explained the situation to its 6.7 million followers. Shortly after the incident, Mercedes-Benz took down its German-language Instagram account.
@MercedesBenz @MercedesBenz_DE nice instagram pic.twitter.com/J59sBQ5SnN— Relax (@RelaxxDE) May 5, 2020
@MercedesBenz da wurde mal wieder jemand gehackt und hat keine two factor authorisation aktiviert😂 PS: das peacezeichen hab ich drauf gemacht .... pic.twitter.com/ul9iTXSiop— LVG (@LaurentZelos) May 5, 2020
Replying to confused Twitter users who shared the screenshots, Mercedes-Benz said it was "sorry for any inconvenience and offense caused.”
