Register
15:50 GMT04 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pope Benedict XVI meets former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Havana in this March 28, 2012 file photo

    Ex-Pope Benedict Claims Opponents Tried to 'Silence' Him in New Authorised Biography

    © REUTERS / Alex Castro-Cubadebate/Handout
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104786/24/1047862496_0:115:2200:1352_1200x675_80_0_0_79aba4bc0b36c66bb75bb6e7601d092b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005041079193052-ex-pope-benedict-claims-opponents-tried-to-silence-him-in-new-authorised-biography/

    Former pope Benedict XVI, who dramatically resigned in 2013, was often criticized for his attitudes to social issues such as diversity, and attempting to undermine the modernisation drive of his successor Pope Francis.

    Former pope Benedict XVI (Joseph Ratzinger), known for his stringent traditionalism, has claimed that his opponents sought to "silence" him, in a new authorised biography, "Benedict XVI - A Life", that was published in Germany on Monday, reported AFP.

    "I would rather not analyse the actual reasons why people want to silence my voice," says Benedict in the biography.

    Referring to reactions to his continued interventions in theological debates, the 93-year-old former pope insisted he was victim to a “malignant distortion of reality”.

    “The spectacle of reactions coming from German theology is so misguided and ill-willed that I would prefer not to speak of it.”

    In the new biography, the retired pontiff yet again openly deplored gay marriage.

    "A century ago, anyone would have thought it absurd to talk about homosexual marriage. Today those who oppose it are excommunicated from society... It's the same thing with abortion and creating human life in the laboratory," says Benedict.

    The retired pope also warned:

    "The real threat to the Church... is in the global dictatorship of purportedly humanist ideologies."

    Pope Francis Controversy

    Touching upon accusations that were levelled against him of allegedly undermining the attempt to modernize the Church espoused by his successor Pope Francis, Benedict XVI insists in the biography that his "personal friendship with Pope Francis has not only endured, but grown".

    Faithful watch Pope Francis deliver the Angelus prayer on a giant screen to avoid crowds gathering, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, 8 March 2020. The pope in his streamed remarks said he was close in prayers to those suffering from the coronavirus and to those caring for them.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Medichini
    Faithful watch Pope Francis deliver the Angelus prayer on a giant screen to avoid crowds gathering, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, 8 March 2020. The pope in his streamed remarks said he was close in prayers to those suffering from the coronavirus and to those caring for them.

    A theological conservative staunchly biding by traditional views on Catholic values, Benedict XVI had originally vowed to stay "hidden from the world" after retiring.

    Yet he has persisted in openly declaring his views in articles, books and interviews. His approaches are believed to be dramatically different to those of Pope Francis, perceived as more “progressive”.

    In early 2020 the former pope found himself at the heart of Vatican intrigue, as he requested the removal of his name as co-author of a controversial new book, From the Depths of Our Hearts, where he voiced his opposition to allowing married men to become priests.

    In the book, Pope Benedict insisted that celibacy had "great significance" as it allowed priests to focus on their duties.

    The intervention had come just weeks before his successor Pope Francis was expected to publish a document on whether married men could be ordained in the Amazon, where there was a shortage of priests.

    Some perceived the intervention as undermining nature.

    Controversial Social Debates

    In office from 2005-13, Benedict XVI was also frequently criticised for his attitudes to Islam, and was especially berated for a 2018 controversial essay in a German-language theological journal where he was accused of fostering anti-Semitism.

    The retired pontiff's text on Jewish-Catholic relations in an issue of Communion fired a debate around his denial the Catholic Church ever adopted "supersessionism."

    The latter, dismissed by Jews who reject this view as Christian “arrogance”, is a theological belief that God's covenant through Christ replaced the covenant God made with the Jewish people.

    "Whoever describes the role of Judaism like this is building the foundation for a new anti-Semitism on a Christian basis," Rabbi Walter Homolka, executive director of the School of Jewish Theology at Potsdam University in Germany was cited as saying by the National Catholic Reporter.

    The former pope who unexpectedly resigned as leader of the Catholic Church on 28 February 2013 became the first to relinquish the office since Gregory XII in 1415.

    At the time, the Pope cited his declining health due to old age as the reason for his decision.

    Related:

    Vatican Unseals Archives on Controversial WWII Pontiff Accused of Reluctance to Condemn Holocaust
    Over 200,000 Gather to Hear Pope Benedict XVI’s Last Public Prayer
    Pope Benedict XVI Makes Surprise Resignation
    Tags:
    Anti-Semitism, anti-Semitism, Anti-Semitism, Judaism, Vatican, Vatican, Pope Francis, Pope Francis, Catholic Church, Catholic Church, Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds her first on-camera news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House May 01, 2020 in Washington, DC.
    Beauty and Politics: Female Representatives of Presidents and Ministers
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse