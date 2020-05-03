Register
22:37 GMT03 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Friday, Sept. 12, 2014 photo, a pin of late North Korea leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il and North Korea's flag are displayed on a North Korean reporter's jacket at the Main Media Center for the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea

    Berlin Hostel Allegedly Owned by North Korea to Close 'Permanently' After Order From German Court

    © AFP 2020 / Lee Jin-man
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 05
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005031079185003-berlin-hostel-allegedly-owned-by-north-korea-to-close-permanently-after-order-from-german-court/

    The North Korean government is rumoured to have a network of fronts across Europe which syphon funds to the government from unknowing customers. Any business secretly serving as a cash cow for Pyongyang is said by US and German authorities to be a violation of international sanctions.

    A hostel in Berlin that is believed to be owned by North Korea is set to be shut down permanently due to a German court decision in January.

    A drab building in the heart of Berlin, now closed because of coronavirus, appears just like any other building in a European city. For about $30 a night, visitors are invited to see why "so many travelers make Berlin's City Hostel" their choice.

    Despite externally looking like any other hostel, the Berlin City Hostel is allegedly owned by the North Korean government and funnels about $41,000 a month to Pyongyang.

    "Our goal is to get this hotel, this youth hostel to shut down because it is inappropriate for the North Koreans to collect money in Berlin when there are sanctions on the regime via the UN",  Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence, told Fox News earlier this year.

    "The reality is the North Korean government has been doing this for a long time and if not for governments to stand up, and specifically the Trump administration to stand up and say: 'this is a violation, it shouldn't happen,' these types of businesses just continue”, he added.

    Grenell claims that the hotel is in violation of UN sanctions against North Korea, which prevent countries from engaging in trade with the country.

    Pressure has also been mounted by the German government, as well as the parents of Otto Warmbier, the college student who died when he was returned by North Korea to the US after being detained by the state.

    Pyongyang allegedly leases the building to German management company EGI GmbH for day to day operations and management. While the firm was not available, according to Fox News, German media has claimed that the company says it has stopped giving money to the North Korean government since April 2017, so it no longer acting in violation of international sanctions.

    A judge ordered the hostel closed in January with the agreement of the German government.

    A spokesman for Germany's Federal Foreign Office said that the country is “committed to full sanctions implementation against North Korea" while speaking to Fox News.

    “Berlin state authorities have ordered the closure of the City Hostel. The operators are challenging this order in court,” the spokesperson said.

    “A Berlin regional court has confirmed the order on Jan 28. We expect the order to be implemented once the court ruling takes legal force."

    According to a report last year by German publication Süddeutsche Zeitung and public broadcasters NDR and WDR, the embassy, to which the hostel was once connected, blocked attempts by the court to cancel the contract.

    Authorities suspect the Berlin property is one of several commercial enterprises in Europe that are owned by North Korea and are investigating other properties.

    Tags:
    Kim Jong-un, Europe, German, North Korea, Berlin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Maria Dolina, Hero of the Soviet Union, deputy squadron commander of the 125th Borisov Guards Bomber Regiment on 13 July 1944
    Women at War: Female Soldiers of the Soviet Red Army in the 1940s
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse