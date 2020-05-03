Register
18:29 GMT03 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hezbollah flag

    Mossad Gave German Security Services Info on Hezbollah Shortly Before Berlin Banned Group – Report

    © CC BY 2.0 / DAVID HOLT / Hezbollah flag
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107275/00/1072750064_0:67:1200:742_1200x675_80_0_0_1c835788c8965cc07ad5d73ac8ba825b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005031079184343-mossad-gave-german-security-services-info-on-hezbollah-shortly-before-berlin-banned-group--report/

    Germany banned all Hezbollah activities on German soil late last week, with the interior ministry now characterizing the Lebanese Shiite political and militant group in its entirety as a “Shiite terrorist organization.”

    Mossad may have helped to push Berlin into banning Hezbollah’s activities in Germany by providing the European nation’s security services with information about the group’s alleged money laundering activities, as well as warehouses where the Lebanese group purportedly squirreled away hundreds of kilograms’ worth of ammonium nitrate for use in explosives, Israeli media have reported, citing Hebrew-language broadcaster Channel 12.

    “The move is the result of many months of work with all parties in Germany,” an unnamed Mossad source told the broadcaster. “The heads of services were required to present explicit evidence and legal proof…linking the organization to significant terrorist activity, and that is what we did.”

    According to Channel 12, the intelligence was provided not long before Berlin’s Thursday decision to issue a blanket ban on Hezbollah and its activities. Previously, Germany had distinguished between Hezbollah’s political and militant arms, banning the militant arm but allowing the political one to operate.

    German officials have yet to comment on the report, nor the alleged extent of cooperation between the Israeli and German intelligence services. Channel 12’s source described Bruno Kahl, chief of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) as “a close friend of Mossad.”

    In its Thursday statement, Germany’s Interior Ministry announced that Hezbollah’s activities “violate criminal law,” and are henceforth to be banned on German soil, including owing to the group’s “calls for the violent elimination of the State of Israel” and the questioning of “the right of the State of Israel to exist.”

    The ban means the group is not allowed to display its symbols, participate in demonstrations or create or distribute print, audio or visual media, with its assets to be confiscated and forfeited. The ban has already prompted German police to raid several Shia mosque associations thought to be linked with the group to collect evidence of potential criminal activity.

    Israel and Jewish groups praised the ban, while Iran and Syria, who have allied with Hezbollah in the fight against Daesh (ISIS)* and other terrorists in the Arab Republic in recent years, blasted the decision. Tehran called the move “disrespectful to the government and people of Lebanon,” owing to Hezbollah’s official role in the politics of that country (Hezbollah has participated in all of Lebanon’s coalition governments for nearly 15 years now).

    A Hezbollah fighters sits in a four-wheel motorcycle positioned at the site where clashes erupted between Hezbollah and al-Qaida-linked fighters in Wadi al-Kheil or al-Kheil Valley in the Lebanon-Syria border, Saturday, July 29, 2017
    © AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
    A Hezbollah fighters sits in a four-wheel motorcycle positioned at the site where clashes erupted between Hezbollah and al-Qaida-linked fighters in Wadi al-Kheil or al-Kheil Valley in the Lebanon-Syria border, Saturday, July 29, 2017

    Berlin’s clampdown on Hezbollah follows the Bundestag’s approval of a non-binding resolution calling for the group to be banned late last year, with lawmakers allied to Chancellor Merkel’s ruling CDU-led coalition citing the need to ‘combat anti-Semitism,’ and accusing the group of using Germany as a hideout and logistics center.

    Hezbollah was created during the Israeli occupation of Lebanon in the 1980s. Since then, it has fought multiple wars with the country, the most recent one taking place in 2006, when Israel carried out a 34-day invasion of Lebanon which was stopped by a UN ceasefire.

    With the ban, Germany joins the majority of its NATO allies, although France continues to formally consider only Hezbollah’s military wing as a terrorist entity. Other countries which view the group as a legitimate social and political organization include China, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Russia, Syria and Venezuela.

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Germany’s Move to Ban Hezbollah May ‘Clearly Be Seen as an Act Against Lebanon’
    Syrian Government Condemns Berlin's Decision to Ban Activities of Hezbollah Movement
    Germany's Decision to Prohibit Hezbollah Movement Activities Slammed by Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Maria Dolina, Hero of the Soviet Union, deputy squadron commander of the 125th Borisov Guards Bomber Regiment on 13 July 1944
    Women at War: Female Soldiers of the Soviet Red Army in the 1940s
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse