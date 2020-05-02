Primary Schools in UK Could Reopen on 1 June - Report

The UK's government could allow primary schools in England and Wales to open again 1 June, as part of its plan for gradually opening up the country from the lockdown, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday.
According to the newspaper, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the blueprint in his address to the nation scheduled for Sunday, after a ministerial meeting.
The United Kingdom is one of the coronavirus hot spots in Europe, surpassed only by Spain and Italy. As of today, a total of 183,500 COVID-19 infections have been registered in the UK, including at least 28,204 fatalities.
Last week, the United Kingdom even overtook Spain as the country with the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe.
