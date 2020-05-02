Register
20:19 GMT02 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nord Stream 2 pipeline being laid.

    Germany to Make Decision on EU Gas Directive Waiver for Nord Stream 2 in 'Shortest Terms Possible'

    Nord Stream 2
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    302
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107489/26/1074892647_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_e07f111d5b253a4185bcb94a5206c6f2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005021079175651-germany-to-make-decision-on-eu-gas-directive-waiver-for-nord-stream-2-in-shortest-terms-possible/

    German media reported earlier that the authorities were planning to deny the Nord Stream 2 operating company a waiver to exclude it from the regulations of the Third Energy Package. The company stated that they would appeal if, in fact, such a decision were to be taken.

    The German Federal Network Agency (BNA) will make a final decision on providing Nord Stream 2 AG, the operating company of the Nord Stream pipeline, with a waiver from the provisions of the EU's anti-monopoly regulations, BNA representative Fiete Wulff said. He confirmed earlier reports that the BNA has sent out the project of its resolution to all involved parties and is awaiting their response with a deadline coming in a week.

    "The deadline for filing complaints [to the project of the resolution] is 8 May 2020. After that we plan on making a final decision in the shortest terms possible", Wulff revealed.

    The BNA representative has not commented on an earlier report by Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper claiming that the agency is planning to deny Nord Stream 2 AG a waiver. According to the newspaper, the BNA is planning to justify the decision by the fact that the pipeline will not be finished by 24 May – the final date for applying for waivers from the Third Energy Package. The pipeline, bridging Russian gas producers to Europe, was supposed to be finished in 2019, but the construction was delayed by Denmark's hesitance in giving a green light to laying a part of it within its waters.

    Nord Stream 2 AG commented on the report, saying it would disagree with such a resolution if it's issued and would appeal it. Wulff noted that Nord Stream 2 AG would be able to appeal the BNA's ruling in court if needed.

    Third Energy Package

    Akademik Cherskiy
    © Photo : gazprom flot
    Analyst Explains Reason for Russian Nord Stream 2 Pipelayer’s Erratic Course

    Under the EU anti-monopoly regulations in the energy sphere, also known as the Third Energy Package, gas producers cannot be the sole owner of the pipelines they have built if their ownership might prevent other producers from using the pipe. The owner of the pipeline must either sell 50% of ownership to other companies and provide half of its capacity to them or delegate control to an independent company while retaining formal ownership.

    However, some companies might be exempt from the requirements of the Package if there are no companies that could utilise such a pipeline or if none show any interest in using it.

    Related:

    Pipe-Laying Ship Capable of Completing Nord Stream 2 Heading to Russia's Far East - Reports
    Nord Stream 2 Project: Russian Pipe-Laying Ship Reportedly on Its Way to Spanish Port
    German Regulator Plans to Deny Nord Stream 2 Waiver from New Gas Directive - Reports
    Analyst Explains Reason for Russian Nord Stream 2 Pipelayer’s Erratic Course
    Nord Stream 2 Pipe-Laying Ship Reportedly Approaching Russia's Kaliningrad
    Shale Game: Why Trump May Have to Scrap Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Before Moscow Agrees to Oil Cut
    Tags:
    Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream 2, Germany, EU, The Third Energy Package in Europe, Third Energy Package
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB, trains fencing at her parents' farm following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Haugh of Urr, Britain, 27 April 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 25 April - 1 May
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse