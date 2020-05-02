Register
14:52 GMT02 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Catholic priest celebrates a mass in the empty Church of Saint Catherine in Ralbitz, eastern Germany, Sunday, 12 April 2020.

    German Catholic Church Confesses it 'Was Complicit' in WWII by Not Opposing Nazi Regime

    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107917/33/1079173324_0:91:3072:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_f3c3dfaf1011c7bb0daa3319749c0401.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005021079173205-german-catholic-church-confesses-it-was-complicit-in-wwii-by-not-opposing-nazi-regime/

    The news comes two months after the Vatican opened its archives on Pope Pius XII, who led the Catholic Church from 1939 to 1958 and has been subject to harsh criticism due to his stance on the Holocaust and the Nazi regime in general.

    The council of Catholic bishops in Germany has confessed that the church was "complicit in the war" by not opposing the Nazis during World War II, according to The Times. 

    "Inasmuch as the bishops did not oppose the war with a clear 'no', and most of them bolstered the [German nation's] will to endure, they made themselves complicit in the war... The bishops may not have shared the Nazis' justification for the war on the grounds of racial ideology, but their words and their images gave succour both to soldiers and the regime prosecuting the war, as they lent the war an additional sense of purpose", the document said.
    This undated photo provided by Italian news agency Ansa shows Pope Pius XII blessing young people belonging to the Gioventu Catholic Action at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.
    © AFP 2020 / ANSA
    This undated photo provided by Italian news agency Ansa shows Pope Pius XII blessing young people belonging to the Gioventu Catholic Action at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.

    It also says that the leaders of German Catholics did not support Nazi ideas, but still helped the government and the military by organising hospitals and providing spiritual guidance to the soldiers during the war.

    According to the Daily Mail, the new report, released one week before the 75th anniversary of Victory Day, was described by one prelate as a "confession of guilt". 

    The Vatican faced harsh criticism after World War II, as the Roman Catholic Church was one of the first institutions to strike an international pact with Adolf Hitler after he came to power in 1933, with future Pope Pius XII - then a diplomat in Germany - contributing to the issue.

    Later in 1942, the head of the Catholic pontiff stated that "hundreds of thousands of people who, without any fault of their own and sometimes for the sole reason of their nationality or race, were doomed to death or gradual extermination", but didn't mention the Jews directly.

    He also reportedly ignored requests for help from Jewish organisations during the Holocaust while the Nazis killed millions of people.

     

     

    Tags:
    WWII, World War II, World War II, World War II, Holocaust, Germany, Adolf Hitler, Nazis, Nazis, Nazi, Nazi, Catholic Church, Roman Catholic Church, Roman-Catholic Church, Catholic Church
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB, trains fencing at her parents' farm following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Haugh of Urr, Britain, 27 April 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 25 April - 1 May
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse