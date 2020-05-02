France Prolongs Public Health Emergency Until 24 July

The French government has agreed upon an extension of the state of health emergency in France until 24 July to battle the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Olivier Veran announced on Saturday following an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers.
According to Veran, the measure was necessary as lifting the state of emergency on 23 May would prove premature and could entail the risk of the epidemic's resurgence. The corresponding bill will be submitted to parliament for examination on Monday.
In March, France declared a state of health emergency that endowed the French prime minister with the power to declare measures limiting the freedom of movement, the freedom of enterprise, and the freedom to congregate.
France has registered 128,121 coronavirus cases and 24,342 deaths as of 2 May, 2:00 p.m. CEST, as reported by the World Health Organisation.
