Rare Disease Possibly Linked to COVID-19 Diagnosed in German Children - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Wednesday, Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of WHO's emerging diseases unit, said that the World Health Organisation is looking into a possible link between two diseases, noting that only one or two countries had registered it so far.

German doctors have discovered two kids with a rare inflammatory disease which is possibly connected to COVID-19, Die Welt reported on Friday, citing professor Reinhard Berner from the University Hospital Carl Gustav Carus Dresden.

According to the newspaper, the kids have inflammation of blood vessels, high temperatures, and rash. So far, it is unclear whether or not there is a connection between the new disease and COVID-19, but this is quite plausible, says Berner.

The president of the Professional Association of Paediatricians, Thomas Fischbach, in turn, believes that there is no evidence to prove a connection between COVID-19 and Kawasaki syndrome.

In an interview with the newspaper Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung, Fischbach said that Kawasaki syndrome has been around for a long time and is very rare. An increase in the disease since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic has not been seen.

Earlier in the week, the UK National Health Service informed about a new multisystem inflammatory disease possibly linked to the novel coronavirus. In all reported cases there are signs of toxic shock, an atypical form of Kawasaki's disease, and blood test results consistent with critical cases of COVID-19 among children.

Germany has reported 159,119 cases of COVID-19, as well as 6,288 deaths from the disease, the World Health Organisation reported in its latest update as of 6:00 pm CEST.