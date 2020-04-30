Croatian Presidency Reportedly Pressures EU to Boost Introduction of 5G, 6G Networks

According to the Croatian Presidency, Europe needs to achieve connectivity, considering that the pandemic has exposed some patchy coverage areas in the region.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the need for fast and ubiquitous connectivity, but that in many European regions this is not yet put in place ... [The Croatian Presidency] calls on the Commission to put forward a revised Action Plan for 5G and 6G ... These steps should set the right framework to enable operators and service providers all stakeholders to invest in the most advanced 5G network and service solutions, in line with competition law principles, and to incentivise European companies to start developing and building technology capacities in 6G", the document read, as cited by Euractiv.
The document calls on EU member states to consider revisions by 5 May.
The move comes amid numerous delays in the implementation of 5G technology across the European Union due to conspiracy theories on social media stating that the coronavirus pandemic was somehow caused by 5G services. However, there is no evidence to support those claims.
As an advanced wireless technology, 5G enables the real-time exchange of information at speeds of over 10 gigabits a second, which is 30 times faster than the current 4G networks. The new technology is the next step in internet connectivity speed and, as experts believe, has the potential to transform various aspects of modern life.
