Yanukovych Ready to Cooperate With Ukraine’s Investigators on Euromaidan Killings, Lawyer Says

“Today we will submit to the State Bureau of Investigation a statement signed by Viktor Yanukovych, which is addressed to all judicial and law enforcement bodies of Ukraine, that he [Yanukovych] will fully cooperate with them to find out the truth about the events of 2014, in particular, about executions on the Maidan and surrender of Crimea,” Serdyuk wrote on his Facebook page.
Between November 21, 2013 and February 22, 2014, over 100 people died in clashes on Kiev's Maidan Nezalezhnosti square, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry. The protests led to a change of government, forcing then-president Yanukovych to flee the country.
Crimea reunified with Russia in 2014 following a successful referendum on the matter on the peninsula. While Western countries and Kiev have not recognized Crimea's new status, Moscow has insisted that the referendum was carried out in line with international law.
All comments
Show new comments (0)