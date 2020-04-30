France Plunges Into Recession as GDP Sinks

France has officially fallen into a recession after its GDP contracted 5.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020, according to the national statistics agency.
The agency stated that the drop is the steepest since evaluations began being recorded in 1949 because it exceeds the 1.6 percent drop in the third quarter of 2009 and the 5.3 percent decline in the second quarter of 1968.
French real GDP crashed by 5.8% QoQ in Q1, the biggest drop since the beginning of the series in 1949.https://t.co/ri7LxT1PlA pic.twitter.com/0AdesaH6mR— Frederik Ducrozet (@fwred) April 30, 2020
The agency says that the drop is caused by the stop in non-essential activities as part of the lockdown imposed in mid-March.
