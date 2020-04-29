Register
09:34 GMT29 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Start of the first round of post-Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2020

    EU Diplomats Claim Brexit Trade Talks ‘Are at Impasse’ Citing Deadlock on ‘Fundamental’ Goals

    © REUTERS / POOL New
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107888/76/1078887630_0:0:3382:1904_1200x675_80_0_0_f5285cf70c2fcc557291a40982f0c7eb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004291079130808-eu-diplomats-claim-brexit-trade-talks-are-at-impasse-citing-deadlock-on-fundamental-goals/

    As both sides, who resumed trade talks via video connection last week, consider whether an agreement is at all possible, Downing Street is inclined to believe it’s unlikely unless the deal stipulates recognition of the UK’s status as “an independent state”, with Boris Johnson insisting that no extension of the deadline is acceptable.

    The EU’s trade talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government were renewed a week ago amid the raging pandemic, but have since “reached an impasse", Reuters reported citing diplomats and officials in Brussels.

    “There are plenty of minor technical details where we could find solutions. But on the fundamental goals each side is trying to achieve - the differences are enormous. Things cannot move without a political push. And it’s missing", one diplomat noted.

    In the wake of last week’s talks, chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier said that London had to try and bridge gaps for a deal to be sealed in the little time available, while Johnson’s spokesman hit back arguing London can in no way be made “to agree to the EU’s proposals in areas where they are not taking into account the UK’s status as an independent state".

    “Clearly there will need to be political movement on the EU’s side to move negotiations forward, particularly on fisheries and level playing field issues in order to help find a balanced solution", he said with regard to new talks scheduled for June.

    'Little Idea on How to Get a Breakthrough'

    EU officials believe there is still time for London and Brussels to meet a deadline some time soon to agree on extending negotiations beyond the end of the year, as was previously stated, but PM Johnson, who has hitherto been fully engrossed in his own personal fight against COVID-19, is understood to have insisted that no prolongation of trade debates should happen.

    The bloc's conditions for a potentially-clinched modest free trade deal, including rigid guarantees of fair competition are something that has been rejected by Britain.

    There has been no progress in talks on these so-called level playing field provisions, according to EU sources, or on guarantees for personal data protection as well as human rights.

    “Talks are not advancing and there seems little idea for the time being on how to get a breakthrough", a second EU diplomat stressed.

    Major Stumbling Blocks

    As talks with Brussels resumed by videoconference after a six-week pause induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, Boris Johnson has urged EU leaders to change their stance as long as there is any hope for a post-Brexit trade deal, according to the Financial Times. Among a plethora of contentious issues, the bloc has rejected Britain’s request for continued access to the EU’s police and border database - the Schengen Information System. For its part, Britain has refused to allow the EU to set up an office in Belfast to allow European experts to monitor how border controls are arranged on the sensitive Irish border.

    Also, the UK insists that the EU review its demands for guaranteed long-term access to the Britain's fishing waters. However, as the talks reached a dead end on Friday, Michel Barnier warned that no trade deal would be signed without guarantees on fishing rights.

    Another key feature of the prospective deal that Britain is opposed to is signing up to a regulatory “level playing field", which would oblige it to maintain EU standards on workers' rights, environmental protection, and state subsidies.

    Related:

    Michael Gove Takes Questions From Brexit Committee Over State of Talks on Withdrawal Deal - Video
    UK Urges Brussels to 'Revise Brexit Stance' to Inject 'Political Impetus' Into Trade Talks
    Social Media Purrs as Michael Gove’s Cat Interrupts His Update for MPs on Brexit Talks
    Tags:
    trade talks, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How Pripyat Would Look if Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster Never Happened
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse