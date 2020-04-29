France's Finance Minister to 'Tighten Control' on Investments in French Firms From Outside EU

Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire has promised tougher measures to control foreign funding for a period until at least the end of 2020, as the EU is battling with a severe coronavirus-induced economic fallout.

Speaking on La Chaîne Info, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has vowed to "tighten control" on investments flowing into local firms from outside the European bloc until at least the end of this year. Le Maire announced lowering the threshold of foreign investments to domestically operating firms to 10 percent, from the current 25 percent.

"Biotechnology companies, for example those working on a vaccine against COVID-19, will also be included in this decree on foreign investments in France," the minister pointed out.

Separately, he touched upon the issues France's Airbus is currently facing, going on to note that Air France KLM "should continue to be a good customer of Airbus."

Airbus reported 481 million euros in losses in the first quarter, put thousands of workers on furlough and sought billions in loans to survive the coronavirus crisis, with its CEO Guillaume Faury saying that Wednesday the aviation industry's unprecedented - "the gravest ever" troubles - caused by air travel brought by the coronavirus to a halt, are still at an "early stage.'' Faury admitted it would take a long time to persuade customers to get back on planes even after the crisis ends.

The corona spread has caused an overwhelming healthcare crunch resulting in a massive economic downturn, with businesses and industries brought to a halt for at least a month, amid across-the-board lockdowns and self-isolation measures needed to prevent the novel virus from spiralling out of hand.

France, Italy, and Spain - the most corona-hit states in the EU - and several other countries have suggested EU nations could jointly source money to reverse the downturn and help stimulate a rebound. The sums, as it was proposed, were to be paid back later. Nevertheless, these so-called "coronabonds" have been flatly rejected by Germany, the Netherlands, and a number of other states.