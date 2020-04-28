'Naked Concerns': German Doctors Strip to Protest Alleged Lack of Protective Equipment

It seems that a group of doctors in Germany has decided to raise awareness about an apparent lack of protective equipment amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, by doing naked photoshoots.
The doctors who have taken part in this protest called “Blanke Bedenken” (Naked Concerns) say that they feel themselves at risk due to the current coronavirus situation, and “claimed their calls for help over several months had gone unheeded”, The Guardian notes.
"We are your general practitioners. To treat you safely, we need protective equipment. When we run out of what little we have, we look like that".
Wir sind Ihre Hausärztinnen und Hausärzte. Um Sie sicher behandeln zu können, brauchen wir Schutzausrüstung. Wenn uns das Wenige, was wir haben ausgeht, dann sehen wir so aus: https://t.co/PfxrY6GBil— Blanke Bedenken (@BlankeBedenken) April 21, 2020
According to NBC, a representative for the group told them via email that they could not immediately answer a request for comment, and it is unclear exactly how many doctors have taken part in this initiative.
