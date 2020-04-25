Berlin Police Arrest Over 100 Protesters for Violating COVID-19 Restrictions

"Our assignment at Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz has ended. By blocking the surrounding streets, we were able to prevent a larger build-up on the square. However, many people violated the Covid-19 distance requirement. There were more than 100 arrests," Berlin police said on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, several hundred people gathered in Germany’s capital to protest against coronavirus restrictions. The demonstration lasted for a little over an hour.
Berlin protests against quarantine measures.— Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) April 25, 2020
Despite the fact that in the country there are almost 155 thousand infected and more than 5 thousand dead, activists decided to gather for a protest, many of them do not observe the distance.#Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/eZvkHrue9v
VIDEO: Thousands take to the streets of #Berlin 🇩🇪 to protest against lockdown. pic.twitter.com/Us3XMTl6WP #lockdown #Merkel #ConfinementJour40 #BorisJohnson #BeijingBoris #Huawei #Macron #RishiSunak #China #ChinaVirus #COVID19 #pritiawful #NHS— Sam Pye (@freddie1999) April 25, 2020
In Berlin, as well as in the rest of Germany, demonstrations, as well as any public gatherings involving more than two people, with the exception of relatives, are prohibited until 4 May.
Vor der @Volksbuehne. Rund 1000 Demonstrierende. Ein wirrer Mix aus meditierenden Nazis, Impfgegnern und Verschwörungstheoretikern, die gegen die Corona-Beschränkungen demonstrierten. Dicht an dicht. Die Polizei hat das aufgelöst und auch den Volkslehrer verhaftet 1/4 pic.twitter.com/sLQCodnKcf— Robert Klages (@Klagesspiegel) April 25, 2020
Massives Polizeiaufgebot in #Berlin bei der Demo gegen den Lockdown. #COVID19 #coronavirusdeutschland pic.twitter.com/dQO3EGWqey— COMPACT-Magazin (@COMPACTMagazin) April 25, 2020
Germany has over 156,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the country’s COVID-19 death toll stands at over 5,800, according to Johns Hopkins University data. In Berlin, over 5,500 cases, including over 140 deaths, have been registered.
