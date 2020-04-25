Milan Residents Sing 'Bella Ciao' From Balconies to Mark Liberation Day - Video

Sputnik invites you to have a look at citizens of Milan singing "Bella Ciao" from their balconies and flying their national flag to mark the 75th anniversary of Liberation Day, while the nationwide coronavirus lockdown continues.
This flash-mob, which was organised by the National Association of Italian Partisans (ANPI), is taking place amid the continuing coronavirus outbreak. Italy's Lombardy has been the worst-affected region in the country in terms of the deadly COVID-19 infection.
"Bella Ciao" (which means "Goodbye beautiful") is a very popular Italian folk song which originated in the 19th century and has seen dozens of international versions since then. In the 1940s, it became a kind of an anthem of the anti-fascist movement during the Italian Resistance, the movement against the Nazi occupation of Italy.
