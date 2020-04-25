People Protesting in Berlin Against COVID-19 Protective Measures - Video

People are gathering outside the Volksbuhne theatre in Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz in Berlin on Saturday to take part in a protest against coronavirus protective measures.
Ruptly has arrived at the scene to film the protest, which is dubbed "Not Without Us!" and demands the end to the emergency regime imposed by the authorities due to the coronavirus pandemic. The protesters see such measure as a violation of their fundamental rights.
Last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a gradual easing of shutdown restrictions: she said that shops of up to 800 square metres can reopen. However, the nationwide movement restrictions were extended through 3 May.
Currently, according to the World Health Organisation, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany stands at 150,383, with 5,321 fatalities.
