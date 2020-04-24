Register
17:45 GMT24 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mission and aviation experts are working at the crash site of the Malaysian Boeing 777

    Identity of MH17 Case Witness Stripped of Anonymity to Not Be Disclosed - Dutch Court

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    MH17 Crash Investigation (254)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107657/48/1076574871_0:158:3076:1889_1199x675_80_0_0_7892bb313b4d858a8e8c990fad0b49a6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004241079082908-identity-of-mh17-case-witness-stripped-of-anonymity-not-disclosed/

    The personal information of a witness in the MH17 case will not be disclosed at this stage in the process, a district court in The Hague said.

    The court ruled to keep 12 out of 13 witnesses anonymous, but declined a request for anonymity made by one of them.

    According to the court, the fact that the witness no longer has formal anonymity does not mean that their identity will be revealed. According to the court, the reason for the denial was that the witness did not have the opportunity to comment in the case, which is necessary for an investigative judge to make a ruling on whether someone is under threat or not.

    On Monday, the court examined the validity of the investigating judge’s decision to grant witness status to 13 persons, as they are considered to be under threat if their identities become known.

    Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, and Oleg Pulatov, as well as Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko are the defendants. Pulatov is represented by an international group, including two Dutch lawyers and one Russian lawyer, while the others are being tried in absentia. The hearings are scheduled to resume on 8 June.

    The hearings in the case of the MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine were held at the Schiphol Judicial Complex near Amsterdam from 9-10 March and at the District Court of The Hague on 28 March. Further hearings were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    MH17 Crash

    General view of The Schiphol Judicial Complex, where a Dutch court opened the criminal trial against four suspects in the July 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands March 9, 2020
    © REUTERS / Piroschka Van De Wouw
    MH17 Case Hearings Postponed Until June 8 to Give Defense More Time - Dutch Court
    Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur with 298 people on board was shot down on 17 July 2014 in eastern Ukraine, leaving no survivors. Most of the deceased were Dutch citizens. The authorities in Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in the Donbass have blamed each other for the downing of the aircraft.

    The US, the UK, and Australia have supported Kiev’s accusations and claimed that the airliner was shot down by a surface-to-air missile from an area controlled by forces of the self-proclaimed republics, which allegedly received the weapons from Russia.

    Following the deadly crash, the US and the EU imposed sanctions against Russia, which they claimed could be responsible for the tragedy.

    On 7 August 2014, a Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was created; Russia, however, was excluded from the international investigation for no reason.

    The JIT probe concluded that the plane was downed by a Buk missile, claiming that it came from the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, based near the city of Kursk. The Russian Foreign Ministry has strongly rejected the conclusions as groundless and called the investigation "biased".

    After conducting its own investigation with the help of Almaz-Antey, the defence firm that produced the Buk missile system, Moscow provided the JIT with evidence proving that MH17 was downed by a missile that has not been manufactured in Russia for a long time, but that is still in use in Ukraine. All the information provided by Russia has been ignored by the Dutch investigators.

    The JIT, meanwhile, announced in June 2019 the names of four suspects - three Russians and one Ukrainian citizen, claiming that the four individuals were accomplices in delivering a Buk missile system to a launch site in eastern Ukraine that was used to hit the Boeing.

    Topic:
    MH17 Crash Investigation (254)
    Tags:
    court, Netherlands, flight MH17, MH17, MH17 Crash
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse