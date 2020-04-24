Suspect in Shooting at Greek Migrant Camp Moria Arrested on Lesbos Island - Reports

According to the newspaper Efimerida ton Syntakton, the police first found the weapon purportedly used in the crime and then detected the whereabouts of the suspect in the area of the incident.
Two migrants — of Afghan and Iranian origin — received gunshot wounds late Wednesday after leaving the camp's migrant and refugee reception centre.
Illegal migrants continue to arrive and overcrowd the Greek islands. The government is still reluctant to relocate them to the mainland, despite promises to do so, and instead continues to build additional temporary camps to house them. At present, migrant camps on Lesbos are currently house over 20,000 refugees, yet they were originally built to house no more than 3,000 individuals.
