Suspect in Shooting Greece's Moria Migrant Camp Arrested on Lesbos Island - Reports

According to Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper, the police found a crime weapon first and then detected whereabouts of the suspect in the area of the incident.
Two migrants — of Afghan and Iranian origins — got gunshot wounds late Wednesday, once they left the camp's migrant and refugee reception centre.
Illegal migrants continue to arrive and stock in the Greek islands while the government is still reluctant to relocate them to the mainland, despite promises to do so, and build additional temporary camps to that purpose. Thus, migrant camps on Lesbos are currently hosting over 20,000 refugees, while their capacity does not exceed 3,000 people.
