Register
07:22 GMT23 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Skull

    Skulls and Dead Infants at Home: Vikings' Macabre Death Rituals Leave Researchers Puzzled

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107797/98/1077979841_0:141:1920:1221_1200x675_80_0_0_069a02ca5d6a767b0f2ff82524eb770c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004231079063209-skulls-and-dead-infants-at-home-vikings-macabre-death-rituals-leave-researchers-puzzled/

    New research has put a question mark on the popular stereotype perpetuated in literature and cinema that Vikings were burned in boats or burial mounds together with valuable items on their way to Valhalla, the fabled hall where fallen warriors rest.

    According to new research, Vikings kept bits of skulls and even dead infants in their homes, among other things, under doorways and floors, national broadcaster NRK reported.

    Archaeologist Marianne Hem Eriksen at the University of Oslo has studied 40 archaeological finds of skull remains around Scandinavia from the Iron Age, found from about 250 BC until about 1050 AD, which corresponds to the end of the Viking Age.

    “Parts of corpses were sometimes placed around farms and inside long houses. This may not have been a random act”, Hem Eriksen mused. “It must have been important for them to have their dead nearby. It obviously made sense for them to have parts of dead bodies this close to daily life”, she continued.

    While previous explanations suggest the bones or body parts came from nearby burial sites that have been disturbed or destroyed, Hem Eriksen believes these were planned and deliberate actions.

    “We have found especially many remains of skulls in the houses. I think the head may have been used in different ways. Either to preserve the essence of someone who was dead, or to deliberately try to destroy the personality of an enemy”, Eriksen suggested.

    Another possibility, she mused, is that bones could be a protection against evil spirits and powers. Whether the bones laid down in houses were the remains of close relatives, enemies, or slaves is hard to say.

    One of the most famous skull finds from the Iron Age was made in Ribe, Denmark. The Ribe skull is etched with runes and names of the Norse Gods Odin and Tyr. There is also a hole drilled in it, which made several experts believe the bone bit could have been used as an amulet to help with pain and disease.

    Another recurring motif was young children, especially newborns and up to the age of one, buried in wall foundations, pits in the courtyard, and even by fireplaces where people cooked and ate.

    “In some places, it seems like it's been a tradition to bury children's bodies in the house for generations”, Hem Eriksen said. According to her, children were perceived as magical objects. “They may have created a bond between people, the houses and the place. The same may apply to the skull parts”, Hem Eriksen said.

    “The deceased were biologically dead, not socially”, Gunnhild Røthe, a historian of religion and the author of books on the Norse religion, chimed in.

    According to Røthe, it is difficult for people with today's thought patterns to understand this mentality, where death and the dead were part of everyday life.

    “Knowledge of the past shows that we cannot take today's values for granted. Our ancestors lived in a society permeated with violence. Then people thought completely differently about human dignity and the body”, Røthe said.

    A tell-tale example from Norse mythology is the giant Mimir, who was renowned for his knowledge and wisdom, but beheaded during the war between gods. Afterward, Odin carries around Mimir's head and it recites secret knowledge and counsels him.

    Related:

    Iceland Poised to Regrow Woods Hacked Out by Vikings
    Vikings Blamed for Wiping Out Icelandic Walrus
    1,500-Year-Old Viking Remains Laid Bare by Violent Scottish Storms
    Melting Ice Uncovers Hidden Viking Trade Route After 500 Years of Oblivion
    Tags:
    archaeology, history, vikings
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    Death Toll Troll
    Death Toll Troll
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse