Register
19:52 GMT20 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Dangerous Levels of ‘Forever’ PFAS Firefighting Chemicals Found at US Base in Germany

    Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/54/1079035460_0:0:3642:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_8dbb025826805cbb95ab9a709e2a5f7d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004201079035491-dangerous-levels-of-forever-pfas-firefighting-chemicals-found-at-us-base-in-germany/

    Concentrations of toxic PFAS firefighting chemicals are hundreds of times above the safe limit at a US base in Germany, according to a recent report. While the US Army claims there’s little danger of consumption, that’s small comfort for the locals.

    According to a recent US Army report published by German officials after the Army missed the publication deadline, the concentration of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) found in the soil near training sites that used the chemicals at the Katterbach Kaserne facility in southern Germany are up to 225 times higher than what is considered safe.

    While the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set a non-enforceable health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion (ppt) on PFAS, other studies have suggested the safety threshold for drinking water should be about 700 times lower than the EPA’s standards.

    Dani Johnson, a spokesperson for the base, told Stars and Stripes the contaminated soil was found “only inside the airfield fence in the vicinity of the former fire training pit.” The site is not located near a drinking water source nor an area “routinely transited,” according to Johnson, but it is just 700 feet from an elementary school playground, Stars and Stripes noted.

    The training facility is close to US Army Garrison Ansbach, where more than 8,000 US soldiers live, and just 3 miles from the German town of the same name, which is home to some 40,000 people. 

    Johnson told the outlet there was no sign the chemicals were being moved around by the wind, although the Army’s report did note the danger of powerful winds, such as those generated by a helicopter’s rotors, stirring up PFAS particles in the dirt.

    The Army began an investigation of PFAS at Katterbach Kaserne in 2017, and the study published earlier this month was concerned specifically with remediation.

    The US military began using PFAS-containing fire retardants in the 1970s after a disastrous fire about the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal in 1967. When an accidental weapons discharge caused the external fuel tank on an aircraft - which the late Sen. John McCain claimed was his - to explode, spewing jet fuel across the flight deck. The blaze raged deep inside the ship for hours, killing 134 sailors and injuring 161 others.

    The safety regulations adopted after the disaster included the use of foam based on the ultra-effective, but also ultra-toxic, PFAS family of chemicals.

    A remedial investigation and feasibility study published last August noted the Army had supplied the Ansbach base with funding “to address the groundwater infiltration into the storm water system and has hired a storm water management engineer who is addressing the issue of groundwater infiltrating into the storm water system.”

    “We intend to install wells at strategic locations to pump and treat the contaminated groundwater before it leaves the base, but the acquisition of funds, scope of work, awarding of contracts, etc. will take time,” the report noted.

    “The poison has contaminated Ansbach’s waters and soil … [and] we are confronted with a huge remediation problem,” Boris-Andre Meyer, an Ansbach politician from Die Linke party, told Stars & Stripes.

    Because they take so long to break down, PFAS are sometimes called “forever” chemicals. They have been detected at 678 military installations inside the United States; no comprehensive data exists for overseas US bases.

    As a result of the highly publicized toxic effects PFAS chemicals have on those exposed to them, a bipartisan Congressional PFAS Task Force has inaugurated an effort to push the Pentagon away from using the chemicals as fire retardants. 

    A letter by 22 US lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties was sent to the House Armed Services Committee earlier this month urging a serious anti-PFAS effort to be included in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. The effort would include a promise to look for less toxic alternatives as well as provide testing and care for those who may have been exposed to the chemicals, and remediation of the affected environment.

    Related:

    US Air Force to Test Water Supply Near Base After Toxic Chemicals Detected
    Japan’s Plan to Release Toxic Fukushima Water Into Sea Approved by Nuclear Watchdog
    Poisoned With Fear: How 'Forever Chemicals' Change Lives in US State of North Carolina
    Tags:
    report, Germany, toxic chemicals, firefighters, US Army
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse