Macron's Approval Rating in April Maintains Surge Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Poll

"The popularity indexes show that 42% of French people say they are satisfied with the [actions of the ] President of the Republic," the poll concluded.
The survey, conducted from April 8-18, says that the approval rating of the president has significantly fluctuated during the last two weeks.
The first part of the poll, which was carried out before Macron's address to the nation on April 13, showed that his popularity had fallen by 6 points to 37 percent. The second part of the poll, conducted after Macron's speech, showed an increase in support to 47 percent.
Overall, his approval rating saw a decrease of one percent from March of this year.
Meanwhile, the approval rating of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe saw improvement. According to the poll, his rating stands at 44 percent, which is 2 points more than in March.
The extension of the self-isolation regime was announced by Macron in his speech last Monday, to loosen the social distancing restrictions after May 11, including the gradual opening of schools, parks and other public places. As for today, the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in France is approaching 150,000 with nearly 20,000 deaths.
