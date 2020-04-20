Merkel Reportedly Calls Eurobonds the 'Wrong Path' at CDU Leadership Meeting

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the CDU leadership meeting that eurobonds are the 'wrong path', Reuters reported, quoting some of the participants.
She also reportedly warned the meeting that providing excessive financial support for workers and businesses in Germany could result in Italy and Spain saying that Berlin has enough money.
Earlier this month, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte suggested that common eurozone bonds should be approved to help European Union member states live through the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Merkel rejected the idea, saying that she does not believe that EU countries should have a common debt and adding that there were other ways to address the problem.
