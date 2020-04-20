Register
08:54 GMT20 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Libyan coastguard pull a boat carrying illegal African migrants, intercepted as they were trying to reach Europe, at a naval base near the capital Tripoli on 29 September 2015.

    Swedish Report Identifies African, Middle-Eastern Migrants as Least Self-Sufficient

    © AFP 2020 / Mahmud Turkia
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004201079026313-swedish-report-identifies-african-middle-eastern-migrants-as-least-self-sufficient/

    Immigrants from Africa and the Middle East ranked lowest in terms of self-sufficiency at 38 and 36 percent respectively, almost half the figure for Swedish-born residents and immigrants from the neighbouring Nordic countries.

    The majority of working-age foreign-born Swedish residents have not achieved economic self-sufficiency, a new report by the research foundation Entrepreneurship Forum has shown.

    In studying the degree of self-sufficiency among immigrants, economists Johan Eklund and Johan Larsson found that over 600,000 able-bodied foreign-born residents in the country of 10 million were not self-sufficient, that is, earned below SEK 12,600 a month ($1,260).

    Immigrants from Africa and the Middle East ranked lowest in terms of self-sufficiency, at 38 and 36 percent respectively. They also ranked the lowest in terms of employment, at 63 and 56 percent. Corresponding estimates for Swedish-born residents and immigrants from the neighbouring Nordic countries was 73 percent and 89 percent, twice as high.

    Immigrants from southern Europe and the Balkans occupied an intermediate position with a self-sufficiency rate of 59 percent and employment rate of 77 percent.

    According to the researchers, the unemployment gap between the native and the foreign-born is among the largest in Europe, at 3.8 percent opposed to 15.4 percent. Sweden also had considerable economic exclusion. In 2018, 772,000 working age people were fully dependent on grants and social benefits (which is equivalent to 13.3 percent of the workforce).

    Furthermore, the authors suggested that education increases the likelihood of self-sufficiency to varying degrees depending on the country of origin. For people from Africa and the Middle East, education and, above all, higher education have a weaker effect than for those coming from the Nordic countries.

    “The reason for this calls for further research, but possible explanations are either that formal education levels are overestimated among the foreign-born or that education from certain regions is simply significantly worse than Swedish education,” the researchers concluded.

    The conspicuous absence of the report from Sweden's mainstream media, which tend to avoid problematic issues involving immigration, has triggered a sarcastic response. Steget Efter (“The Next Step”), a popular comic artist, made a humorous depiction of the media's burying the report.

    Tweet: “Have you seen the new report on the self-sufficiency of the foreign-born?” “Thanks, I will dig a little.”

    Migrants and refugees call out to Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms workers, after being located out of control sailing on a rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea, about 18 miles north of Sabratha, Libya
    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    'Not Beneficial': Think Tank Puts Huge Price Tag on Iraqi, Somali Migrants
    Sweden has been betting on mass immigration in recent decades, and was one of Europe's most welcoming countries during the 2015 migrant crisis. At its height, many Swedish media were hopeful that immigration would lead to an economic boom, describing the influx of refugees as a “rain of competence”, among others. In 2015, Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson, the boss of the Swedish Trade Union Confederation, an umbrella organisation joining 14 trade unions, predicted a “supereconomy” with 4-5 percent growth owing to the influx of personnel. However, merely 5 percent of immigrants had a non-subsidised job after an establishment phase, the Swedish Employment Service reported in 2017.

    Sweden used to be one of Europe's most homogeneous nations until the 1990s. However, in recent decades alone, the share of immigrants and their descendants has quickly soared to more than a quarter of the Swedish population of 10 million. Owing to demographic trends including higher nativity rates among the newcomers, the share of non-Swedes is expected to reach half of the population at some point in the 21st century.

    Related:

    Sweden Accused of Doctoring Student Performance Rating to Obscure Migration-Related Problems
    Sweden Sounds the Alarm Over Migrant Kids Sent to Africa to Avoid Them Becoming 'Westernised'
    'I Do This for Money': Swedish Politician Arrested on Suspicion of Smuggling Migrants
    'Strengthen the Border' Vs 'Open Your Hearts': Swedish Parties Polarised by New Migration Wave
    Swedish Municipality Expecting Sensational Migration Profit Logs Record Losses
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, immigration, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Life of Cats Amid COVID-19 Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse