Riots Break Out in Paris Suburbs Amid Lockdown - Video

Riots have erupted in the Parisian suburb of Villeneuve-la-Garenne, with police rushing into the area as fireworks were fired on roads and from buildings in the early hours of Monday.
The skirmish broke out following allegations of heavy-handedness against "ethnic minorities" by police forces amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was reportedly injured following a collision with an unmarked police car in Villeneuve-la-Garenne, while a French journalist of Algerian origin was purportedly manhandled by officers.
The two-days long tensions in the Paris suburbs have been captured on camera, with videos being widely circulated on social media:
Grosses tensions à #VilleneuveLaGarenne en ce moment. pic.twitter.com/awNxJ11IGl— Taha Bouhafs (@T_Bouhafs) April 19, 2020
Des unités de police répondent aux feux d’artifices par des tirs de grenades lacrymogènes.#VilleneuveLaGarenne pic.twitter.com/A7CP6hRCjS— Taha Bouhafs (@T_Bouhafs) April 19, 2020
La situation se tend à #VilleneuveLaGarenne, intervention des forces de l’ordre. Utilisation de gaz lacrymogènes. pic.twitter.com/VEYQqHwgdI— Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) April 19, 2020
On Sunday, the head of France’s public health agency, Jerome Salomon, reported that the country’s COVID-19 death toll had increased by 395 over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 19,718. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France stands at over 112,600. More than 30,000 people are still undergoing treatment for COVID-19.
On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the extension of stringent social distancing measures that have resulted in the closure of restaurants, parks, museums, and shops until 11 May.
