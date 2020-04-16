Around 20 Sailors Are in Hospital After Coronavirus Outbreak on Charles de Gaulle Ship - French Navy

Around 20 sailors from the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (the flagship of France's Marine Nationale) remain in hospital, according to a French Navy spokesman.
The vessel had to cancel its journey to the Middle East and return to the port of Toulon last week after the first symptoms were discovered among people onboard. It is not clear, however, how the virus managed to get on the flagship.
The news comes as France passed the 100,000-case mark, with at least 102,533 confirmed infections and the death toll reaching 15,708, according to the World Health Organisation. These numbers mean that France is the fourth most affected nation in the ongoing pandemic after the United States, Italy, and Spain.
