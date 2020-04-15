French Police Shoot Dead Knife Attacker in La Courneuve - Reports

French police have shot dead a man who attacked law enforcement officers in the city of La Courneuve in a northern suburb of Paris, Reuters reported, adding that the attacker was armed with a knife.
According to reports, the man started threatening the police officers at around 4:30 p.m. (2:30 GMT) before moving towards them.
The Bobigny commune prosecutor's office has opened an investigation entrusted to the general inspection of the National Police and to the judicial police of the department.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)