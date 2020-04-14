Chernobyl Fires Show No Impact on Poland's Radiation Levels - Security Official

"The ongoing forest fires around the Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine since April 4 have not affected the radiation situation in Poland," Swiszcz wrote on Twitter late on Monday.
Trwające od 4 kwietnia pożary lasów wokół elektrowni w Czarnobylu na Ukrainie nie mają wpływu na sytuację radiacyjną w Polsce. Wskazania ze stacji wczesnego wykrywania skażeń promieniotwórczych nie odbiegają od normy i nie wskazują na pojawienie się izotopów promieniotwórczych.— Grzegorz Świszcz (@GSwiszcz) April 13, 2020
The security official said that radiation levels registered by Polish radioactive contamination detection stations "do not deviate from the norm and do not indicate the appearance of radioactive isotopes."
About 1,000 square miles in the area have been completely depopulated and left for nature to reclaim following the 1986 nuclear disaster at the Chernobyl NPP. Sprawling forests and the build-up of shrubbery have rendered the area prone to more intense wildfires.
