Spain’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises From 16,972 to 17,489 on Monday

Spain’s COVID-19 death toll has risen by 517 over the past 24 hours and now stands at 17,489, the country’s Health Ministry confirmed in its daily statistical bulletin.
The country's daily death toll continues to slow from its peak in late March and early April when it hovered around 900 people.
Lunes 13 de Abril de 2020. #MinisterioDeSanidad.— Mijas (@MijasWeb) April 13, 2020
Actualización #Covid_19.#España:
-Confirmados: 169.496
-En UCI: ------
-Fallecidos: 17.489
-Curados: 64.727 pic.twitter.com/nyJQmC48pP
Globally, the number of people infected with the coronavirus is nearing 1.7 million, according to the World Health Organisation. Over 106,100 people have died from complications related to COVID-19.
