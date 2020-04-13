Register
05:58 GMT13 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Naked woman

    Spanish Woman Twice Arrested for Stripping Off and Mounting Police Car Amid Lockdown - Report

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004131078933016-spanish-woman-twice-arrested-for-stripping-off-and-mounting-police-car-amid-lockdown---report/

    She was reportedly first seen running naked to and fro in the street, but following a court appearance for flouting the coronavirus lockdown, she went still further and opted for an even catchier protest.

    A woman has been detained twice in Spain’s Costa del Sol for violating the country’s strict coronavirus lockdown conditions after stripping naked in the street and at some point even jumping on a police car, the Spanish expat paper The Olive Press reported.

    Concerned neighbours called the police after they saw the 41-year-old running in the buff in the street during Spaniards’ daily clap for medics, as the country, the third worst hit by COVID-19, continues to battle the contagious disease.

    The woman was arrested shortly thereafter and taken to see an on-duty judge, with police persuading her to put some clothes on.

    After the Spaniard was released, she reportedly immediately took off her clothes again and carried out another antic. In footage shared online she can be seen climbing on top of a police car and putting her hands up in the air.

    The footage then focuses on her confronting three police officers, as she resists arrest before being pushed down and handcuffed.

    According to Diario Sur, the woman spat at one of the Policia Nacional agents before being taken to hospital in an ambulance for mental health testing.

    Spain, the country worst hit by COVID-19 after the US and Italy, has been under a strict lockdown for the past three weeks, but is preparing to ease restrictions as the infection rate slowly decreases. Some industry workers, including at factories and construction sites, are set to return to work on Monday for the first time since the quarantine was enforced. However, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned that the measures have not been totally lifted:

    “I want to be very clear. We are not entering a phase of de-escalation. The state of emergency is still in force and so is the lockdown", he addressed the nation, adding that the only “thing that has come to an end is the two-week extreme economic hibernation period".

    According to the WHO, coronavirus cases in Spain have to date topped 161,850, while related deaths stand at over 16,350.

    Related:

    Norwegian School Shuts Down Video Teaching as Naked Masturbating Man Edges In
    UFC Model Fighter VanZant Sends Shockwaves With Naked Late-Night Workout While in Self-Isolation
    Naked Lunch: UFC Star Paige VanZant Poses Nude Amid Coronavirus Crisis
    Tags:
    lockdown, Spain, coronavirus, COVID-19, woman
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tokarevsky Lighthouse by Amur Bay. Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of the navigation of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from Amur Bay.
    Where to Hide From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lighthouses That Are Not So Easy To Get To
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse