Spanish Woman Twice Arrested for Stripping Off and Mounting Police Car Amid Lockdown - Report

She was reportedly first seen running naked to and fro in the street, but following a court appearance for flouting the coronavirus lockdown, she went still further and opted for an even catchier protest.

A woman has been detained twice in Spain’s Costa del Sol for violating the country’s strict coronavirus lockdown conditions after stripping naked in the street and at some point even jumping on a police car, the Spanish expat paper The Olive Press reported.

Concerned neighbours called the police after they saw the 41-year-old running in the buff in the street during Spaniards’ daily clap for medics, as the country, the third worst hit by COVID-19, continues to battle the contagious disease.

The woman was arrested shortly thereafter and taken to see an on-duty judge, with police persuading her to put some clothes on.

After the Spaniard was released, she reportedly immediately took off her clothes again and carried out another antic. In footage shared online she can be seen climbing on top of a police car and putting her hands up in the air.

Woman goes naked, jumps on top of police vehicle in Spain.https://t.co/OG0ebIRWrE pic.twitter.com/P6KniMk6KH — The Intensified Report (@TheIntensifiedR) April 13, 2020

The footage then focuses on her confronting three police officers, as she resists arrest before being pushed down and handcuffed.

According to Diario Sur, the woman spat at one of the Policia Nacional agents before being taken to hospital in an ambulance for mental health testing.

Spain, the country worst hit by COVID-19 after the US and Italy, has been under a strict lockdown for the past three weeks, but is preparing to ease restrictions as the infection rate slowly decreases. Some industry workers, including at factories and construction sites, are set to return to work on Monday for the first time since the quarantine was enforced. However, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned that the measures have not been totally lifted:

“I want to be very clear. We are not entering a phase of de-escalation. The state of emergency is still in force and so is the lockdown", he addressed the nation, adding that the only “thing that has come to an end is the two-week extreme economic hibernation period".

According to the WHO, coronavirus cases in Spain have to date topped 161,850, while related deaths stand at over 16,350.